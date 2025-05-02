Diplomatic Push for Justice After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student at KIIT
The Nepalese government is pressing for a detailed investigation into the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old student from Nepal, found dead at KIIT, Odisha. Diplomatic initiatives have been launched following a similar incident earlier this year, raising concerns about student safety and justice measures.
- Country:
- India
In a diplomatic move, Nepal has sought an in-depth investigation into the death of Prisa Sah, a Nepalese student discovered hanging at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. This tragic event occurred just months after another Nepalese student reportedly died by suicide in February.
Following Sah's death, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed deep sorrow and urged a thorough probe. The Nepalese embassy in New Delhi has initiated discussions with Indian officials, including Odisha's Chief Minister, to ensure safety and justice for the Nepalese students.
The death has sparked outcry and accusations against KIIT for not taking adequate safety measures. The Odisha government and local authorities have begun an investigation, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the safety of international students at the institute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
