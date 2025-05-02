Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Justice After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student at KIIT

The Nepalese government is pressing for a detailed investigation into the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old student from Nepal, found dead at KIIT, Odisha. Diplomatic initiatives have been launched following a similar incident earlier this year, raising concerns about student safety and justice measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:47 IST
Diplomatic Push for Justice After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student at KIIT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic move, Nepal has sought an in-depth investigation into the death of Prisa Sah, a Nepalese student discovered hanging at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. This tragic event occurred just months after another Nepalese student reportedly died by suicide in February.

Following Sah's death, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed deep sorrow and urged a thorough probe. The Nepalese embassy in New Delhi has initiated discussions with Indian officials, including Odisha's Chief Minister, to ensure safety and justice for the Nepalese students.

The death has sparked outcry and accusations against KIIT for not taking adequate safety measures. The Odisha government and local authorities have begun an investigation, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the safety of international students at the institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025