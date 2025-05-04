Strict Vigil Sees NEET-UG Exam Conclude Peacefully in Ranchi

An atmosphere of heightened security enveloped Ranchi as the NEET-UG medical entrance exam unfolded without a hitch. The examination took place on Sunday, with tight measures ensuring compliance and peace.

Officials issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNS, barring gatherings of five or more people within 200 meters of the 22 examination centers scattered across the city. The exam commenced at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm.

According to Ranchi's sub-divisional officer Utkarsh Kumar, the procedural integrity remained intact, aided by rigorous student screenings and vigilant oversight by senior police officers. The crackdown on potential misconduct follows last year's allegations of paper leaks that raised concerns about NEET-UG's security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)