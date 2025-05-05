US Embassy Opens Gates: Thousands of Visa Appointments Available for Indian Students

The United States Embassy in India announced on Monday a significant increase in the availability of student visa appointments, promising enhanced access for applicants across the country.

A digital notice from the embassy indicated that "thousands of student visa appointments are available across MISSION INDIA." Additionally, the embassy provided a link to a webpage with specific details for visa appointment availability by country.

This follows a record-breaking year in 2023 where over 140,000 student visas were issued to Indian students, the highest number issued by US consular services globally. As educational exchanges strengthen, the embassy is preparing for an anticipated surge in applications from Indian students for 2024.

