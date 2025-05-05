US Embassy Opens Gates: Thousands of Visa Appointments Available for Indian Students
The US Embassy in India announces thousands of available student visa appointments. A shared link provides country-specific visa details. In 2023, India set a record with over 140,000 student visas issued, highlighting strong educational ties between the countries. The Mission plans to accommodate increased applications in 2024.
The United States Embassy in India announced on Monday a significant increase in the availability of student visa appointments, promising enhanced access for applicants across the country.
A digital notice from the embassy indicated that "thousands of student visa appointments are available across MISSION INDIA." Additionally, the embassy provided a link to a webpage with specific details for visa appointment availability by country.
This follows a record-breaking year in 2023 where over 140,000 student visas were issued to Indian students, the highest number issued by US consular services globally. As educational exchanges strengthen, the embassy is preparing for an anticipated surge in applications from Indian students for 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
