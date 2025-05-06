Left Menu

India's Human Development Leap: AI, Education, and Economic Growth Propel Nation Forward

India has improved its Human Development Index ranking, advancing from 133 to 130 between 2022 and 2023. The country's HDI value increased to 0.685, signaling growth in education, income, and life expectancy. Despite these gains, gender and income disparities persist. AI is playing a significant role in India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:33 IST
India's Human Development Leap: AI, Education, and Economic Growth Propel Nation Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India continues its ascent on the Human Development Index, now ranking 130 out of 193 countries, as reported in the latest Human Development Report by the UN Development Programme. The nation's HDI value rose from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023.

The advancements mirror significant strides in education and income, with mean years of schooling increasing and Gross National Income per capita rising to USD 9,046.76. Despite these gains, the report highlights persistent inequalities, especially in gender representation and income, although constitutional amendments promise potential change.

The report emphasized the crucial role of artificial intelligence in India's development trajectory, noting the country's leadership in AI skills. As AI applications grow across sectors, India positions itself as a global AI leader, fostering an optimistic outlook for future productivity and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025