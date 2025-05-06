India's Human Development Leap: AI, Education, and Economic Growth Propel Nation Forward

India continues its ascent on the Human Development Index, now ranking 130 out of 193 countries, as reported in the latest Human Development Report by the UN Development Programme. The nation's HDI value rose from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023.

The advancements mirror significant strides in education and income, with mean years of schooling increasing and Gross National Income per capita rising to USD 9,046.76. Despite these gains, the report highlights persistent inequalities, especially in gender representation and income, although constitutional amendments promise potential change.

The report emphasized the crucial role of artificial intelligence in India's development trajectory, noting the country's leadership in AI skills. As AI applications grow across sectors, India positions itself as a global AI leader, fostering an optimistic outlook for future productivity and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)