IIT Kharagpur Weighs Attendance Reform Amid Student Stress Concerns

Following the tragic deaths of three student boarders at IIT Kharagpur, the institution is contemplating reforms to alleviate academic stress. Discussions are ongoing about attendance policies and student support systems, as the Senate evaluates measures to ensure student well-being while maintaining academic rigor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic and unnatural deaths of three student boarders within a year at the IIT Kharagpur campus, the prestigious engineering institute is considering measures to address student stress attributed to academic pressure, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Acting Director Amit Patra mentioned to PTI that the institute is deliberating changes in the attendance policy to balance students' personal well-being with their academic obligations, with decisions expected soon. While academic pressure is significant, personal issues could also lead to mental stress, necessitating counseling services, emphasized Dean of Students Bharagava Maitra.

The discussion includes possible reforms in attendance requirements, considering personal exigencies that may affect a student's ability to meet the existing threshold. The Senate will review these potential changes, along with examining the support system for hostel boarders, in light of the recent unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

