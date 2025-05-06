IIT Kharagpur Weighs Attendance Reform Amid Student Stress Concerns

In response to the tragic and unnatural deaths of three student boarders within a year at the IIT Kharagpur campus, the prestigious engineering institute is considering measures to address student stress attributed to academic pressure, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Acting Director Amit Patra mentioned to PTI that the institute is deliberating changes in the attendance policy to balance students' personal well-being with their academic obligations, with decisions expected soon. While academic pressure is significant, personal issues could also lead to mental stress, necessitating counseling services, emphasized Dean of Students Bharagava Maitra.

The discussion includes possible reforms in attendance requirements, considering personal exigencies that may affect a student's ability to meet the existing threshold. The Senate will review these potential changes, along with examining the support system for hostel boarders, in light of the recent unfortunate incidents.

