CBSE Introduces 'Sugar Boards' to Combat Rising Diabetes Among Students
The CBSE has directed its schools to set up 'sugar boards' to curb the increasing sugar intake amongst children, which has been linked to a rise in Type 2 diabetes. These boards will educate students on healthier dietary choices to promote long-term health benefits.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a significant step in addressing the rising cases of Type 2 diabetes among children by instructing affiliated schools to establish 'sugar boards'. The move aims to reduce the sugar intake that is increasingly prevalent among students.
This initiative follows concerns raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighting the alarming trend of high sugar consumption due to the easy availability of sugary snacks and drinks in schools. The CBSE emphasized the long-term health risks, including obesity and dental problems, associated with excess sugar intake.
The initiative involves creating awareness through educational seminars and workshops and displaying vital information about sugar content and healthy alternatives on these boards. Schools have been asked to upload a brief report with photographs of their efforts by mid-July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- diabetes
- children
- sugar boards
- schools
- health
- diet
- awareness
- education
- well-being
ALSO READ
Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030
Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent
Global Health Landscape: From Vaccine Innovation to Regulatory Battles
Thailand Alerts Nation as First Anthrax Death Sparks Health Concerns
Solar Power Boosts Healthcare in Rural Karnataka