CBSE Introduces 'Sugar Boards' to Combat Rising Diabetes Among Students

The CBSE has directed its schools to set up 'sugar boards' to curb the increasing sugar intake amongst children, which has been linked to a rise in Type 2 diabetes. These boards will educate students on healthier dietary choices to promote long-term health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a significant step in addressing the rising cases of Type 2 diabetes among children by instructing affiliated schools to establish 'sugar boards'. The move aims to reduce the sugar intake that is increasingly prevalent among students.

This initiative follows concerns raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighting the alarming trend of high sugar consumption due to the easy availability of sugary snacks and drinks in schools. The CBSE emphasized the long-term health risks, including obesity and dental problems, associated with excess sugar intake.

The initiative involves creating awareness through educational seminars and workshops and displaying vital information about sugar content and healthy alternatives on these boards. Schools have been asked to upload a brief report with photographs of their efforts by mid-July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

