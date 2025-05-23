Tezpur University Forges Academic Bridges with Silpakorn University

In a significant move to promote academic collaboration, Assam's Tezpur University has formed a partnership with Silpakorn University in Bangkok. The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Silpakorn University's President's Office in Thailand to extend educational and cultural exchanges.

Through this agreement, both universities are committed to joint research initiatives, exchanging students and faculty, and sharing academic resources. Additionally, they plan to organize collaborative seminars and workshops to foster interdisciplinary studies and cultural appreciation between the nations.

Tezpur University's Vice-chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, expressed optimism that this partnership would open new opportunities for learning and dialogue, deepening the cultural ties rooted in the shared heritage of the Tai-Ahom and other Tai ethnic groups with Thai heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)