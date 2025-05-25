West Bengal's Education Dilemma: Faith and Protests Amid Recruitment Crisis
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu urges agitating teachers to trust the government amidst their job invalidation by the Supreme Court. Basu encourages communication with officials to resolve the issue and criticizes political exploitation. Around 26,000 educators face job loss due to a flawed recruitment process.
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has called for patience and faith among the protesting teachers who are challenging their job invalidation by the Supreme Court. Addressing the press on Sunday, Basu assured that the state government is actively pursuing legal avenues to rectify the situation.
Having recognized the grievances of over 26,000 affected teaching and non-teaching staff, Basu emphasized the importance of steering clear of political influences that might leverage the crisis for their own gain. The state has committed to allowing 'untainted teachers' to continue working until new recruitment efforts conclude by year's end.
Basu highlighted ongoing efforts, including forthcoming discussions between senior education officials and agitated teaching representatives, reinforcing the government's commitment to exploring solutions that prioritize teachers' interests amidst the recruitment chaos.
