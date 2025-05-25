The Unfolding Shalarth ID Scam: Over 500 Teachers Recruited Illegally in Maharashtra
The special investigation team (SIT) in Maharashtra is uncovering a major scam involving the fraudulent recruitment of over 500 teachers using fake Shalarth IDs. This scandal involves education officials and is suspected to be worth over Rs 100 crore. Arrests and further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A special investigation team (SIT) has uncovered a significant scam in Maharashtra's education sector involving the illicit recruitment of more than 500 teachers using fake identifications.
Authorities reveal that Shalarth, a centralised portal for managing teacher records, was exploited to facilitate these fraudulent appointments, which bypassed official hiring procedures.
With the scam's estimated value surpassing Rs 100 crore, the SIT is intensifying its probe, focusing on education department directors, officers, and teachers involved, as more arrests are imminent.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanfort Group of Schools: Revolutionizing Preschool Education with Global Standards
Evolving Education: Infusing 'Nation First' Spirit in Youth
CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival in West Bengal: Educational and Health Initiatives
Delhi Assembly's Budget Session Postponed: Key Education Bill Delayed
Educational Institutions Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir