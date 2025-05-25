Left Menu

The Unfolding Shalarth ID Scam: Over 500 Teachers Recruited Illegally in Maharashtra

The special investigation team (SIT) in Maharashtra is uncovering a major scam involving the fraudulent recruitment of over 500 teachers using fake Shalarth IDs. This scandal involves education officials and is suspected to be worth over Rs 100 crore. Arrests and further investigations are ongoing.

  • India

A special investigation team (SIT) has uncovered a significant scam in Maharashtra's education sector involving the illicit recruitment of more than 500 teachers using fake identifications.

Authorities reveal that Shalarth, a centralised portal for managing teacher records, was exploited to facilitate these fraudulent appointments, which bypassed official hiring procedures.

With the scam's estimated value surpassing Rs 100 crore, the SIT is intensifying its probe, focusing on education department directors, officers, and teachers involved, as more arrests are imminent.

