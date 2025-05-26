Byju's App Delisted from Google Playstore Amidst Insolvency Woes

Byju's, a leading edtech firm, has faced a major setback as its learning app was removed from Google Playstore due to overdue payments to its vendor, Amazon Web Services. However, other apps from the same brand continue to be available on the platform.

The company's financial troubles have led to the appointment of an Insolvency Resolution Professional to handle its payment issues. The move comes as Byju's faces mounting pressure from investors and the lender-authorized agency Glas Trust, which prompted insolvency proceedings by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Despite the turmoil, Byju's apps remain operational on Apple's App Store. Meanwhile, premium versions of the learning app and the exam preparation app still feature on Google Playstore, offering a semblance of stability amidst ongoing challenges.