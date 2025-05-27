Left Menu

Narayana Murthy and IIMA Launch Legacy Scholarship

Narayana Murthy has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad to fund a 20-year inflation-adjusted scholarship in honor of Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya. The scholarship covers all expenses for the top first-year student in the PGP program, reflecting Murthy's enduring connection with IIMA and commitment to educational excellence.

Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to establish a unique, inflation-adjusted full-fee scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to the student who achieves the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in their first year of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The initiative is funded by Murthy for 20 years, costing an estimated Rs 12 crore, covering tuition, hostel, course materials, and mess charges.

This scholarship not only pays tribute to Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya's enduring legacy and contributions to IIMA but also reflects Murthy's deep bond and continued commitment to the institution's mission and the transformative power of education. It highlights IIMA's vision to enable merit-based access to education and support future leaders.

