Building Futures: Shree TMT's Steel Commitment to Education

In a significant move to bolster educational infrastructure, Shree TMT has allocated Rs. 11 lakh towards constructing a new Government Junior College in Shadnagar, Telangana.

Managing Director Mr. Prakash Goenka presented the cheque to the local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar Garu, amid praises for the company's commitment to community welfare.

This effort furthers Shree TMT's mission of supporting societal growth through quality education projects, reinforcing its reputation in the steel industry.

