Left Menu

Building Futures: Shree TMT's Steel Commitment to Education

Shree TMT has donated Rs. 11 lakh for a new Government Junior College building in Shadnagar, Telangana, as part of its commitment to community development. The initiative, supported by local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar Garu, aims to enhance educational infrastructure for underprivileged students in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:07 IST
Building Futures: Shree TMT's Steel Commitment to Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster educational infrastructure, Shree TMT has allocated Rs. 11 lakh towards constructing a new Government Junior College in Shadnagar, Telangana.

Managing Director Mr. Prakash Goenka presented the cheque to the local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar Garu, amid praises for the company's commitment to community welfare.

This effort furthers Shree TMT's mission of supporting societal growth through quality education projects, reinforcing its reputation in the steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025