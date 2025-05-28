TCG Crest to Pioneer Research-Driven University in Kolkata
TCG Crest, part of The Chatterjee Group, plans to establish a research-centric university in Kolkata. It aims to capitalize on India's talent, contribute to national interests, and create jobs in key sectors. The Education Ministry has designated it as a Deemed University under a 'distinct category'.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, TCG Crest, a member of The Chatterjee Group, revealed ambitious plans for a new university in Kolkata. This institution will focus on both essential and translational research.
Aligning with national priorities, TCG Crest aims to utilize India's vast talent pool while fostering job creation across critical economic sectors. The Education Ministry, adhering to guidance from the UGC, has designated TCG Crest as a Deemed to be University under the 'distinct category'.
According to founder Purnendu Chatterjee, advancing science and technology will enhance human conditions, boost national security, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty. The university will feature five schools dedicated to diverse fields, including natural sciences and health.
ALSO READ
Kashmir Educational Institutes Reopen Amid Ceasefire
Revolutionizing Math Education: Dhatu Platform Launched
Kerala's Legal Battle for Withheld Central Funds: A Quest for Educational Equity
Fuel Prices Surge: A Closer Look at Recent Hikes in Kolkata
Dhatu: Revolutionizing Math Education in Bengaluru