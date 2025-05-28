Left Menu

TCG Crest to Pioneer Research-Driven University in Kolkata

TCG Crest, part of The Chatterjee Group, plans to establish a research-centric university in Kolkata. It aims to capitalize on India's talent, contribute to national interests, and create jobs in key sectors. The Education Ministry has designated it as a Deemed University under a 'distinct category'.

Updated: 28-05-2025 16:50 IST
TCG Crest to Pioneer Research-Driven University in Kolkata
  • India

On Wednesday, TCG Crest, a member of The Chatterjee Group, revealed ambitious plans for a new university in Kolkata. This institution will focus on both essential and translational research.

Aligning with national priorities, TCG Crest aims to utilize India's vast talent pool while fostering job creation across critical economic sectors. The Education Ministry, adhering to guidance from the UGC, has designated TCG Crest as a Deemed to be University under the 'distinct category'.

According to founder Purnendu Chatterjee, advancing science and technology will enhance human conditions, boost national security, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty. The university will feature five schools dedicated to diverse fields, including natural sciences and health.

