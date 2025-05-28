Left Menu

Axed Teachers Seek PM Modi's Intervention Amid Recruitment Crisis

Sacked school teachers in West Bengal seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their recruitment crisis, following a Supreme Court ruling that canceled their appointments due to irregularities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced fresh recruitment, sparking backlash from terminated educators.

Sacked school teachers from West Bengal are seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention during his visit to Alipurduar this Thursday. Their plea follows a Supreme Court verdict last month which nullified their appointments, citing recruitment irregularities.

The beleaguered educators aim to present their case to the Prime Minister, having already appealed to the local administration and BJP officials. Without official confirmation of Modi's willingness to meet, they plan to engage with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar as a last resort.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has initiated fresh recruitment procedures as per the Supreme Court's directive, promising age relaxation and credit for previous work for ousted staff. Her announcement sparked outrage among aggrieved educators who deem the new exams a "death warrant."

