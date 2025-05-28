Left Menu

Revolutionizing Design Education: IIT Roorkee and Intellipaat's UI/UX Course

iHub DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Intellipaat, offers a transformative UI/UX Design Course that has already empowered over 1,000 learners with essential digital design skills. The 4.5-month program combines academic expertise with practical industry training, culminating in a prestigious certification that boosts career prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:50 IST
In a significant development for design education in India, iHub DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, alongside Intellipaat, has opened enrollments for its next UI/UX Design Course cohort. This program has empowered over 1,000 learners, equipping them with critical digital design skills and career advancement opportunities.

The 4.5-month instructor-led curriculum blends iHub's academic prowess with industry-focused learning from top UI/UX professionals. Comprising over 38 live sessions and 100 hours of practical training, students will engage in 20 real-world projects to hone skills such as user research, interaction design, and prototyping.

Graduates receive a joint certification from iHub, IIT Roorkee, and Intellipaat, greatly enhancing their professional credibility. Whether a newcomer or an experienced professional, learners have seen salary hikes and transitions into roles like Product Designer and UX Analyst. With limited seats available, the program promises to accelerate careers in UI/UX design.

