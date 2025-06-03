YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee Conferred with “Excellency in Wellness Award” at Icon of India International Laureates Conclave 2025

New Delhi [India], June 3: In a moment of global recognition that united the domains of science, spirituality, and social service, YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee was honoured with the prestigious Excellency in Wellness Award during the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, held on 28th May 2025 at the Universal Peace Foundation, Thirumoorthy Hills, Tamil Nadu. The conclave was hosted by the UNS Research Council, in association with the International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP).

This grand honour celebrates Datuk Dr. Ravee's outstanding contribution to global wellness, integrative healing, and spiritual harmony, placing him among the world's most influential voices advancing holistic health and human transformation.

The award was presented amidst a constellation of eminent dignitaries and scientific leaders, including: • Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan, Chief Research Officer, UNS Research Council and Convenor of IFSMHP – a trailblazer in youth research engagement, global education equity, and integrative health research, who presided as the architect of the conclave. • Dr. K.P. Sreenivasakumar, Director of the Institute for Clinical & Biomedical Research (ICBR) – renowned for his expertise in translational medicine and clinical diagnostics.

• Dr. Vasanthan G, Director, Lychee Groups – acknowledged for pioneering business models that align entrepreneurship with wellness technologies. • Dr. Sanjay Sinha, Vice President, JK Groups – recognised for his vision in elevating healthcare infrastructures across South Asia. • Dr. Mohanavelu, Chief Research Scientist – respected for his cutting-edge research in neurobiology, phytopharma, and chronic illness therapy. • Dr. Shanmugavelu, Head of Department of Chemistry, Tamil Nadu University – esteemed for his lifetime contributions to scientific education and mentoring.

At the heart of the gathering stood the spiritual pillar of the conclave: His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani, founder of the Universal Peace Foundation. Globally revered for his work in Kundalini yoga, consciousness awakening, and global peace missions, His Holiness offered divine blessings to all the honourees. Speaking on the occasion, he shared: "Wellness is not only physical or mental – it is spiritual. To honour those who promote peace through wellness is to honour the path of the soul. Datuk Dr. Ravee embodies this path with grace." Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, Ambassador of the Royal Society of Biology (UK) and UNS Chief Research Advisor, extended a heartfelt tribute to the awardee, stating: "Excellence in wellness is the need of our times. This award to Datuk Dr. Ravee is a celebration of healing that transcends borders, faiths, and frontiers." The Excellency in Wellness Award is conferred under the certified auspices of the Government of India – registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (Sec. 8), approved by ESIC, NGO Darpan, and 80G & 12A compliant. It signifies a new era of international collaboration toward science-led wellness and soul-led leadership.

This conclave reinforced UNS Research Council's vision to integrate research, ethics, education, and peace as pillars for a healthier global future.

The International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP) is a globally recognized interdisciplinary body founded to bridge the worlds of science, mental wellness, and education. Operating under the auspices of the UNS Research Council, IFSMHP serves as a think tank and collaborative hub where scientists, researchers, clinicians, educationists, and wellness professionals converge to address pressing global challenges. The forum is committed to making science more humane and wellness more scientific, advancing a transformative vision that merges cutting-edge research with compassionate public service. Through its international conclaves, youth fellowships, research festivals, and academic mentoring programs, IFSMHP has become a beacon of integrated development, empowering students and professionals alike. One of its flagship missions, "One Scientist Per School," aims to embed scientific thinking and research literacy into the foundation of school education, while its publication-driven ecosystem supports early-career scholars in publishing their work in national and international journals. Grounded in evidence-based integrative practices and guided by ethics, empathy, and equity, IFSMHP is shaping the future of global wellness by uniting science, soul, and service into one powerful movement.

