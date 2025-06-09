Indian Students Face Uncertainty Amid U.S. Visa Complications
Amid tightening U.S. visa regulations, many Indian students, like Raj Iyer, face challenges in continuing education overseas. With new stringent vetting measures and halted visa interviews, students are anxious, prompting some to consider options in Europe. Concerns over freedom of expression further complicate decisions about study destinations.
As U.S. visa complications intensify, thousands of Indian students are grappling with uncertainty regarding their education plans abroad. Raj Iyer, a prospective master's student at Columbia University, is among those facing challenges, owing to a sudden pause in student visa interviews by the U.S. government.
The delay, amidst a broader toughening of visa rules under the Trump administration, has left many Indian students without clear future prospects. Some, like Iyer, are deleting social media posts to circumvent anticipated vetting, while others explore European universities as alternatives.
The uncertainty has generated widespread anxiety, with education consultants advising students to stay calm and consider alternatives such as online programs. However, for many, the dream of studying in the United States hangs in the balance, jeopardized by political factors and stringent scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
