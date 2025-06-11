Left Menu

Allegations Arise Over Delhi Government's Fee Regulation Ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Delhi government of favoring private schools with a new ordinance regulating fee hikes. The ordinance allows fines on schools, but AAP claims it bypasses existing rules and appeases schools. The fee hike decisions are to be made by school-level committees.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticized the Delhi government's newly approved ordinance on regulating fee hikes within private schools, labeling it as a maneuver to deceive parents and unduly favor private institutions.

The ordinance, sanctioned by the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday, permits the city government to impose fines of up to Rs 10 lakh on private schools and restrict their ability to revise fees without proper adherence to norms.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claims the ordinance sidesteps the established procedure of securing approval from the Directorate of Education, suggesting it's aimed at safeguarding private schools rather than protecting the interests of parents and students.

