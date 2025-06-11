Austria in Mourning: Grappling with Unprecedented School Tragedy
Austria observes national mourning after a 21-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people at his former high school in Graz before taking his own life. Authorities are investigating motives as schools heighten security. The incident, involving legally possessed firearms, prompts calls to review gun laws.
Austria finds itself reeling in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting carried out by a 21-year-old gunman, who claimed the lives of 10 before turning the gun on himself. The attack took place at his former high school in Graz, Austria's second-largest city.
The perpetrator, unnamed by authorities but identified as Arthur A. by local media, was armed with a shotgun and a pistol. Police are vigorously exploring potential motives, including possible bullying, that may have driven the attack.
The incident has sparked national introspection over gun laws, with officials urging a review to close potential loopholes, as Austria grapples with the shock of an unprecedented atrocity in a nation known for its peacefulness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austria
- school shooting
- Graz
- gunman
- investigation
- violence
- gun laws
- mourning
- motive
- security
ALSO READ
Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation
Dowry Violence: Woman Alleges Repeated Assault by Husband
Shandong Chemical Plant Explosion: Investigation Underway
Chlorine Leak Panic Triggers Hospital Stampede, Sparks Investigations
Chinese Citizen Under Investigation for Live-Streaming Schoolchildren in Taipei