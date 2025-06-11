Austria in Mourning: Grappling with Unprecedented School Tragedy

Austria finds itself reeling in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting carried out by a 21-year-old gunman, who claimed the lives of 10 before turning the gun on himself. The attack took place at his former high school in Graz, Austria's second-largest city.

The perpetrator, unnamed by authorities but identified as Arthur A. by local media, was armed with a shotgun and a pistol. Police are vigorously exploring potential motives, including possible bullying, that may have driven the attack.

The incident has sparked national introspection over gun laws, with officials urging a review to close potential loopholes, as Austria grapples with the shock of an unprecedented atrocity in a nation known for its peacefulness.

(With inputs from agencies.)