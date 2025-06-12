Vice President's Engaging Visit to Pondicherry University
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Pondicherry Central University on June 17 as its Chancellor. This marks his second visit following a previous address in January last year. The university, located in Kalapet, was established in 1984 on more than 800 acres donated by the Puducherry administration.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to engage with students and faculty as he visits Pondicherry Central University on June 17, fulfilling his additional role as Chancellor of the institution.
This visit marks his second interaction with the university community, following an address delivered in January of the previous year.
Pondicherry Central University, situated in Kalapet, was established in 1984 following a special Act of Parliament and stands on over 800 acres donated by the Puducherry administration.
