Igniting Innovation: INSPIRE-MANAK Opens Doors for Young Inventors
The INSPIRE-MANAK scheme has initiated its nomination process, inviting schools to nominate top innovative ideas from students in classes 6-12. This initiative by the Ministry of Science and Technology encourages innovation among students to address societal needs through original ideas. This year includes students from classes 11 and 12.
- Country:
- India
The INSPIRE-MANAK scheme has opened its nomination process for the current academic cycle, welcoming submissions from schools between June 15 and September 15. An announcement was made by officials about this on Friday.
The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a circular directing Heads of Schools to nominate up to five top innovative ideas from students in classes 6 through 12. This is in line with efforts to promote inventiveness among young learners.
This initiative, led by the Ministry of Science and Technology, aims to cultivate a culture of innovation. It seeks to nurture ideas with the potential to solve societal challenges and encourages prototype and product development at the school level. Furthermore, Delhi government schools have been tasked with spreading awareness about the scheme to ensure qualified students are nominated in a timely manner. Notably, students from classes 11 and 12 are now also part of this year's scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hexaware and Fixie.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Voice AI Technology
Mysterious Death of 13-Year-Old Girl in Delhi Sparks Investigation
Delhi Government Moves to Regulate Private School Fees
Liberty General Insurance Launches 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath' in Delhi
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Contested Attempted Murder Case