Igniting Innovation: INSPIRE-MANAK Opens Doors for Young Inventors

The INSPIRE-MANAK scheme has opened its nomination process for the current academic cycle, welcoming submissions from schools between June 15 and September 15. An announcement was made by officials about this on Friday.

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a circular directing Heads of Schools to nominate up to five top innovative ideas from students in classes 6 through 12. This is in line with efforts to promote inventiveness among young learners.

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Science and Technology, aims to cultivate a culture of innovation. It seeks to nurture ideas with the potential to solve societal challenges and encourages prototype and product development at the school level. Furthermore, Delhi government schools have been tasked with spreading awareness about the scheme to ensure qualified students are nominated in a timely manner. Notably, students from classes 11 and 12 are now also part of this year's scheme.

