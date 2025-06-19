Left Menu

New Zealand Suspends Funding to Cook Islands Amid China Proximity Concerns

New Zealand halted NZ$18.2 million in funding to the Cook Islands following concerns over China's growing influence and a perceived breach in trust. This decision underscores rising tensions as New Zealand seeks assurance of aligned foreign policy and security interests with its Pacific partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 04:06 IST
New Zealand Suspends Funding to Cook Islands Amid China Proximity Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand has announced the suspension of NZ$18.2 million ($10.97 million) in budget funding to the Cook Islands. This move comes amid growing concerns about the Cook Islands' strengthening ties with China, which New Zealand perceives as a threat to its national security.

The suspension reflects deteriorating relations between the two nations, which are constitutionally linked. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters' spokesperson stressed the suspension comes after the Cook Islands failed to consult New Zealand before signing strategic agreements with China that exclude security ties.

Tensions have risen as China increases its presence in the Pacific, making New Zealand and Australia wary. New Zealand emphasized the need for trust and meaningful engagement in their relationship with the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands government has yet to comment on the situation.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025