New Zealand Suspends Funding to Cook Islands Amid China Proximity Concerns

New Zealand has announced the suspension of NZ$18.2 million ($10.97 million) in budget funding to the Cook Islands. This move comes amid growing concerns about the Cook Islands' strengthening ties with China, which New Zealand perceives as a threat to its national security.

The suspension reflects deteriorating relations between the two nations, which are constitutionally linked. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters' spokesperson stressed the suspension comes after the Cook Islands failed to consult New Zealand before signing strategic agreements with China that exclude security ties.

Tensions have risen as China increases its presence in the Pacific, making New Zealand and Australia wary. New Zealand emphasized the need for trust and meaningful engagement in their relationship with the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands government has yet to comment on the situation.