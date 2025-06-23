Challenging the Status Quo: RBI Governor's Insights to Graduates

During a recent address at IIT Kanpur's 58th convocation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra encouraged graduates to persistently challenge the status quo and pursue lifelong learning. Reflecting on his own journey, Malhotra stressed that trust is vital in all relationships, including those at work and between companies and consumers.

Remembering his time at the institute, Malhotra, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, attributed his personal and professional development to the university's transformative impact. He recounted his initial days at IIT and urged graduates to keep growing by never assuming they know everything, emphasizing the importance of knowledge to stay ahead.

Malhotra, with his broad experience in various sectors like finance, taxation, and IT, advised students to lead with trustworthiness and continuously learn, advocating for virtuous karma. Highlighting his diverse career, he inspired the new graduates to transform the world as informed and ethical leaders.

