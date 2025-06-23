Left Menu

Challenging the Status Quo: RBI Governor's Insights to Graduates

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared valuable life lessons with IIT Kanpur graduates, emphasizing lifelong learning, questioning the status quo, and building trust. He reflected on his transformative IIT experience and urged students to lead with knowledge and continuous growth, advocating the pursuit of virtuous karma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:47 IST
Sanjay Malhotra

During a recent address at IIT Kanpur's 58th convocation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra encouraged graduates to persistently challenge the status quo and pursue lifelong learning. Reflecting on his own journey, Malhotra stressed that trust is vital in all relationships, including those at work and between companies and consumers.

Remembering his time at the institute, Malhotra, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, attributed his personal and professional development to the university's transformative impact. He recounted his initial days at IIT and urged graduates to keep growing by never assuming they know everything, emphasizing the importance of knowledge to stay ahead.

Malhotra, with his broad experience in various sectors like finance, taxation, and IT, advised students to lead with trustworthiness and continuously learn, advocating for virtuous karma. Highlighting his diverse career, he inspired the new graduates to transform the world as informed and ethical leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

