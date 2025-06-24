ESCP Business School Unveils Bold & United Strategic Vision for 2030

ESCP Business School has unveiled its ambitious strategic plan titled 'Bold & United' for the years 2026-2030, highlighting a transformative vision aimed at becoming Europe's first University of Management. To achieve this, ESCP plans to establish two new schools: the ESCP School of Technology and the ESCP School of Governance.

The strategic expansion, backed by a €320 million investment, is designed to anticipate and adapt to global shifts in technology and governance by creating future-ready campuses. The School of Technology will address the rising demand for leaders skilled in digital transformation, AI, and emerging technologies.

In addition, ESCP is enhancing its international collaborations, particularly with top Indian institutions, to foster joint research, faculty exchanges, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies in sustainability and entrepreneurship. With a focus on global inclusivity, ESCP continues to attract a diverse student body from around the world.

