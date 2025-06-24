Left Menu

ESCP Business School Unveils Bold & United Strategic Vision for 2030

ESCP Business School launches its Bold & United strategic plan for 2026-2030, aiming to transform into Europe's premier University of Management. The plan includes launching two new schools—Technology and Governance, supported by a €320M investment. ESCP will also deepen collaborations with India to enhance research and academic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:13 IST
ESCP Business School has unveiled its ambitious strategic plan titled 'Bold & United' for the years 2026-2030, highlighting a transformative vision aimed at becoming Europe's first University of Management. To achieve this, ESCP plans to establish two new schools: the ESCP School of Technology and the ESCP School of Governance.

The strategic expansion, backed by a €320 million investment, is designed to anticipate and adapt to global shifts in technology and governance by creating future-ready campuses. The School of Technology will address the rising demand for leaders skilled in digital transformation, AI, and emerging technologies.

In addition, ESCP is enhancing its international collaborations, particularly with top Indian institutions, to foster joint research, faculty exchanges, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies in sustainability and entrepreneurship. With a focus on global inclusivity, ESCP continues to attract a diverse student body from around the world.

