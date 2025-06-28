Left Menu

Kerala Government Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Opposition

The Kerala government remains resolute in implementing Zumba dance classes in schools as an anti-drug campaign despite facing opposition. General Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the initiative, emphasizing its importance for students' physical fitness and overall well-being, while opponents argue it clashes with cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:55 IST
Kerala Government Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has refused to backtrack on its decision to introduce Zumba dance in state schools as a part of its anti-drug campaign, standing firm against mounting opposition.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed concerns, labeling criticism as more toxic than narcotic substances. Sivankutty stressed that initiatives such as Zumba are intended to boost children's mental and physical fitness, countering drug abuse.

Despite dissent, particularly from certain Muslim groups, the government maintains Zumba's alignment with Right to Education norms, advocating its role in fostering positive development among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025