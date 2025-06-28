Kerala Government Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Opposition
The Kerala government remains resolute in implementing Zumba dance classes in schools as an anti-drug campaign despite facing opposition. General Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the initiative, emphasizing its importance for students' physical fitness and overall well-being, while opponents argue it clashes with cultural values.
The Kerala government has refused to backtrack on its decision to introduce Zumba dance in state schools as a part of its anti-drug campaign, standing firm against mounting opposition.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed concerns, labeling criticism as more toxic than narcotic substances. Sivankutty stressed that initiatives such as Zumba are intended to boost children's mental and physical fitness, countering drug abuse.
Despite dissent, particularly from certain Muslim groups, the government maintains Zumba's alignment with Right to Education norms, advocating its role in fostering positive development among students.
