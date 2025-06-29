Left Menu

BSP Chief Urges Resolution of Scholarship Issue in Uttar Pradesh

The Bahujan Samaj Party's national president has called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address the scholarship issues faced by Dalit and tribal students at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University. Thousands of students risk losing their educational opportunities due to delays in scholarship disbursement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:16 IST
BSP Chief Urges Resolution of Scholarship Issue in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resolve an alleged scholarship issue impacting Dalit and tribal students at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University-affiliated colleges.

In a post on X, the BSP chief highlighted that the scholarships of thousands of SC/ST students at the university have not been settled in a timely manner by the government, leading to concerns over insensitivity and negligence by the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow.

The former UP Chief Minister expressed concerns over the educational futures of approximately 3,500 Dalit students. The BSP leader expressed hope that Adityanath will leverage his influence to promptly address this pressing issue. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, established with the efforts of the Chief Minister and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, is facing student complaints over cancelled scholarships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025