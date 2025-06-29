BSP Chief Urges Resolution of Scholarship Issue in Uttar Pradesh
The Bahujan Samaj Party's national president has called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address the scholarship issues faced by Dalit and tribal students at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University. Thousands of students risk losing their educational opportunities due to delays in scholarship disbursement.
- Country:
- India
The national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resolve an alleged scholarship issue impacting Dalit and tribal students at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University-affiliated colleges.
In a post on X, the BSP chief highlighted that the scholarships of thousands of SC/ST students at the university have not been settled in a timely manner by the government, leading to concerns over insensitivity and negligence by the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow.
The former UP Chief Minister expressed concerns over the educational futures of approximately 3,500 Dalit students. The BSP leader expressed hope that Adityanath will leverage his influence to promptly address this pressing issue. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, established with the efforts of the Chief Minister and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, is facing student complaints over cancelled scholarships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Teens in Uttar Pradesh
Indian Students in Iran Plead for Evacuation Amid Rising Israeli Strikes
Churachandpur Students Struggle as Exam Hurdles Mount Amid Conflict
Stranded Scholars: Indian Students in Iran Plead for Evacuation Amid Escalating Tensions
Cow Smuggling Encounters: Uttar Pradesh Police in Action