BSP Chief Urges Resolution of Scholarship Issue in Uttar Pradesh

The national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resolve an alleged scholarship issue impacting Dalit and tribal students at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University-affiliated colleges.

In a post on X, the BSP chief highlighted that the scholarships of thousands of SC/ST students at the university have not been settled in a timely manner by the government, leading to concerns over insensitivity and negligence by the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow.

The former UP Chief Minister expressed concerns over the educational futures of approximately 3,500 Dalit students. The BSP leader expressed hope that Adityanath will leverage his influence to promptly address this pressing issue. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, established with the efforts of the Chief Minister and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, is facing student complaints over cancelled scholarships.

