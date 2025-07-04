Regional centre of Savitribai Phule National Institute to be inaugurated in Ranchi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is scheduled to inaugurate a regional centre of Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) in Ranchi on Friday.

The new regional centre will play an important role for four states - Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

The minister said that the Ranchi centre would help implement central government schemes effectively in these four states.

It will not only empower frontline functionaries with better access to training and support, but also strengthen flagship missions at the grassroots level, she added. The SPNIWCD, which was earlier known as National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, was set up in 1966 and has played a strategic role in advancing the development of women and children. Till now, the Delhi-based national institute has five regional centres in Guwahati, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Indore and Mohali to cater to the region-specific requirements.

