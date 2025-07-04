MP expresses concern over decline in number of all-India civil servants from Mizoram

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha on Friday expressed concern over a decline in the number of IAS and other central service officers from the state.

Speaking at a facilitation programme for students, who obtained gold medals in the recent undergraduate exam results declared by Mizoram University, the MP said that Mizoram has not produced IAS or IPS or IFS officers for a long time.

The event was organised by the state's apex body of students Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP).

Vanlalhmangaiha expressed regret for the fact that no student from Mizoram cracked the UPSC exams in recent years and the decline in the number of all-India civil servants from the state.

The MP encouraged students to work hard to crack the UPSC exams and ensure the reputation of the state in terms of producing all-India civil servants.

Vanlalhmangaiha said he is accessible and always ready to help promising students who aspire to become central civil servants.

He also said that students have an important role to play in leading the state.

Mizoram produced its last IAS officer in 2014 when Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, the daughter of former state chief secretary Vanhela Pachuau, cleared the UPSC exams.

Since then, no student from the state has cleared such exams and become IAS, IPS and IFS officers, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)