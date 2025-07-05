Left Menu

Inauguration of Tribhuvan: Pioneering Cooperative Education in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for Tribhuvan, India's first cooperative university, in Gujarat's Anand district. Named after cooperative movement leader Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, the university aims to empower cooperative institutions through specialized education, research, and training, supporting rural economic growth and fostering innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:09 IST
Inauguration of Tribhuvan: Pioneering Cooperative Education in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation stone for Tribhuvan, India's pioneering national university for cooperatives, in Anand, Gujarat. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing education in the cooperative sector.

The ceremony, graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union Ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar and Muralidhar Mohol, signifies a collaborative effort to nurture future leaders in cooperative management. The university is named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a prominent figure in the cooperative movement and founder of Amul.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University is set to transform education in cooperatives by offering diverse programs in management, finance, law, and rural development. Its mission includes connecting over 200 cooperative institutions nationwide, promoting innovation, and driving sustainable rural economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025