Inauguration of Tribhuvan: Pioneering Cooperative Education in Gujarat

In a landmark event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation stone for Tribhuvan, India's pioneering national university for cooperatives, in Anand, Gujarat. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing education in the cooperative sector.

The ceremony, graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union Ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar and Muralidhar Mohol, signifies a collaborative effort to nurture future leaders in cooperative management. The university is named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a prominent figure in the cooperative movement and founder of Amul.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University is set to transform education in cooperatives by offering diverse programs in management, finance, law, and rural development. Its mission includes connecting over 200 cooperative institutions nationwide, promoting innovation, and driving sustainable rural economic development.

