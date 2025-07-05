Left Menu

Karnataka's Skills Bridge Network: A Pathway to German Opportunities

Karnataka has launched the Skills Bridge Network, a program designed to help skilled youth secure employment in Germany. This long-term partnership aims to train students to meet international standards, facilitating their migration with transparency and dignity. The initiative also seeks to address Germany's growing demand for skilled workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance employment opportunities for Karnataka's youth, the state government unveiled the Skills Bridge Network initiative on Saturday. Launched in Frankfurt, this project aims to create structured pathways for skilled professionals to find work in Germany.

The initiative represents a long-term bilateral collaboration between Karnataka's Government Tool and Training Centre (GTTC) and German vocational institutions and employers. Speaking at the launch, Sharanaprakash Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, emphasized the venture's enduring nature.

The program is designed to train and certify students in Karnataka to international standards, preparing them for a seamless transition to German workplaces. With Germany's sectors like healthcare and advanced manufacturing in need of skilled workers, Karnataka aims to place 500 youth in German firms annually by 2026, increasing to 1,000 by 2030.

