Delhi LG Approves Extended Tenure for Vocational Teachers

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor approved the extended tenure and enhanced remuneration for 410 part-time vocational teachers in government and government-aided schools, securing their continuation until March 2026. This move underscores the importance of sustaining vocational education amidst a decline in teacher numbers due to superannuation and lack of fresh recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:22 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for continued tenure and increased pay for 410 part-time vocational teachers in government and government-aided schools until March 2026, according to officials at Raj Niwas.

The approval comes in response to a request from Delhi's education department, which proposed extending the services of 410 teachers, comprising 402 qualified and eight non-qualified, from April 2025 to March 2026. Officials have announced a sanctioned budget of Rs 36 crore to support the teachers' remuneration and the ongoing vocational education program.

This initiative highlights the essential role of vocational teachers, who have been pivotal since the late 1970s, in delivering skill-based education under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). Amid decreasing numbers due to retirements and lack of new hires, their retention is critical for maintaining continuity in vocational training in Delhi schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

