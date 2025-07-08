SFI Protests Highlight Raj Bhavan-University Tensions in Kerala
Tensions between the Kerala state government and Raj Bhavan have intensified, with the SFI leading protests against alleged 'saffronisation' of universities. The BJP supports Governor Arlekar, who faces opposition from the CPI(M) and student groups. Protests occurred statewide, calling for resignations amid accusations of a political agenda influencing education.
The row between Raj Bhavan and the Kerala government over university governance has reached a boiling point. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) organized protests against what they described as attempts to impose a Sangh Parivar agenda on higher education institutions.
The ruling CPI(M) has thrown its full support behind SFI, its student wing, insisting that protests against this perceived threat will persist. Meanwhile, the BJP has backed Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, as accusations fly of politicized agendas disrupting university administration.
Protests nationwide saw demonstrators clash with the police, demanding the resignations of university officials purportedly aligned with the Sangh Parivar. Despite the tensions, both sides remain resolute, underscoring the deep political divide in Kerala's education sector.
