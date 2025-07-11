Left Menu

Rajasthan Education Minister Sparks Textbook Controversy

Rajasthan school textbooks covering post-independence history have been withdrawn for allegedly glorifying the Nehru-Gandhi family. Education Minister Madan Dilawar argues the books lack academic value and fail to highlight other leaders. The Congress criticized this move, claiming it overlooks significant contributions and historical events important to India's legacy.

In a controversial decision, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar has instructed the discontinuation of supplementary textbooks that reportedly glorify the Nehru-Gandhi family. The two-part series, titled 'Azadi ke Baad ka Swarnim Bharat,' has been criticized for lacking academic relevance, as they carry no marks for students.

Dilawar claims the textbooks, introduced by the previous Congress government, disproportionately emphasize Congress leaders while neglecting key historical figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Congress party has condemned this decision, insisting it ignores essential contributions to India's history.

The decision has sparked a debate over educational content, with former ministers criticizing the move as one-sided. Dilawar insists that education should focus on positive, unbiased materials and avoid glorifying specific political figures. Despite the backlash, the changes have been set in motion, raising concerns about historical representation in school curricula.

