Escalating Gang Violence Plunges Haiti into Crisis
Since October 2024, nearly 5,000 individuals have been killed due to rampant gang violence in Haiti, particularly around Port-au-Prince, as per a U.N. report. This surge has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and raised potential regional spillover concerns. The violence has severely impacted local security, health services, and displaced thousands.
In a stark revelation, a U.N. report highlights the grim toll of escalating gang violence in Haiti, with nearly 5,000 casualties reported since October 2024. The violence has concentrated around the capital city, Port-au-Prince.
The crisis not only deepens Haiti's humanitarian woes but also threatens stability in the broader Caribbean region. According to the OHCHR, gang violence has intensified as local governance wanes, adding pressure on international bodies to bolster support.
Between October 2024 and June 2025, over 4,800 individuals have lost their lives amid widespread criminal activity. The dire state of affairs has crippled essential services, with health facilities shutting down due to security concerns, leaving residents in a precarious state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICMR Advances Health Security with Mobile Laboratories
High-Security Breach: Ganja Balls Thrown Into Goa Jail
We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety and security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
Puri Gears Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra with Robust Traffic and Security Measures