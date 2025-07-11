Left Menu

Escalating Gang Violence Plunges Haiti into Crisis

Since October 2024, nearly 5,000 individuals have been killed due to rampant gang violence in Haiti, particularly around Port-au-Prince, as per a U.N. report. This surge has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and raised potential regional spillover concerns. The violence has severely impacted local security, health services, and displaced thousands.

In a stark revelation, a U.N. report highlights the grim toll of escalating gang violence in Haiti, with nearly 5,000 casualties reported since October 2024. The violence has concentrated around the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

The crisis not only deepens Haiti's humanitarian woes but also threatens stability in the broader Caribbean region. According to the OHCHR, gang violence has intensified as local governance wanes, adding pressure on international bodies to bolster support.

Between October 2024 and June 2025, over 4,800 individuals have lost their lives amid widespread criminal activity. The dire state of affairs has crippled essential services, with health facilities shutting down due to security concerns, leaving residents in a precarious state.

