Rajasthan Textbooks Controversy: Education Minister's Decision Sparks Political Debate

In a controversial move, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced the discontinuation of supplementary textbooks that, he argues, glorify the Nehru-Gandhi family without adding academic value for students. This decision has sparked a strong backlash from Congress leaders, who deem the measure 'ridiculous'.

The disputed books, 'Azadi ke Baad ka Swarnim Bharat' Part-1 and Part-2, were introduced by the previous Congress administration and carry no exam marks. Dilawar claims they unnecessarily emphasize Congress contributions while underrepresenting other leaders, leading to his directive to cease their use in schools.

Congress officials have responded by criticizing the BJP government's decision. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the significant achievements during Congress rule, which he credits with India's progress. Assembly debates grow tenser as both parties clash over educational content that should be promoted in schools.