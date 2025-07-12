South Korean Medical Students Return After Protest Walkout
South Korean medical students, who protested by walking out over government plans to increase medical school admissions, decided to return to campus. The Korean Medical Association urged the government to normalize academic schedules and reform medical education. Thousands had opposed increased admissions, citing quality concerns and needed reforms.
- South Korea
In a move toward resolving tensions, South Korean medical students who had walked out in protest last year are returning to their studies. They initially left due to government plans to increase medical school admissions.
The Korean Medical Association, representing many doctors, has called on the authorities to restore academic schedules and improve the educational infrastructure.
The students argued that simply increasing the number of students would compromise education quality, calling instead for comprehensive reforms. A timeline for their return hasn't been specified yet.
