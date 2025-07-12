Left Menu

South Korean Medical Students Return After Protest Walkout

South Korean medical students, who protested by walking out over government plans to increase medical school admissions, decided to return to campus. The Korean Medical Association urged the government to normalize academic schedules and reform medical education. Thousands had opposed increased admissions, citing quality concerns and needed reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:44 IST
South Korean Medical Students Return After Protest Walkout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move toward resolving tensions, South Korean medical students who had walked out in protest last year are returning to their studies. They initially left due to government plans to increase medical school admissions.

The Korean Medical Association, representing many doctors, has called on the authorities to restore academic schedules and improve the educational infrastructure.

The students argued that simply increasing the number of students would compromise education quality, calling instead for comprehensive reforms. A timeline for their return hasn't been specified yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025