Tree Planting Targets Raise Concerns in Rajasthan Schools

Schools in Rajasthan are grappling with an unexpected challenge as the new academic session begins, following a government directive that mandates teachers and students to fulfil demanding targets in a sweeping plantation drive.

Dubbed the Hariyalo Rajasthan - Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Mission, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered the planting of 25 crore saplings between July 10 and August 10. Students are tasked with planting 10-15 saplings daily, while teachers are responsible for 15, raising significant concerns about the campaign's feasibility.

School authorities and educators have voiced worries about the lack of adequate space, resources, and financial provisions, contending that the initiative undermines routine educational activities and dampens school admissions. Critics, including environmental activists, have branded the order as impractical, suggesting an alternative approach by utilizing experienced individuals for effective results.

