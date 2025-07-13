Left Menu

Tree Planting Targets Raise Concerns in Rajasthan Schools

Rajasthan schools face challenges as they undertake the government-mandated Hariyalo Rajasthan - Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Mission, requiring teachers and students to meet rigorous daily and monthly tree planting targets. Educators express concerns over the campaign's practicality and its impact on educational routines, admissions, and resource allocation.

Tree Planting Targets Raise Concerns in Rajasthan Schools
Schools in Rajasthan are grappling with an unexpected challenge as the new academic session begins, following a government directive that mandates teachers and students to fulfil demanding targets in a sweeping plantation drive.

Dubbed the Hariyalo Rajasthan - Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Mission, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered the planting of 25 crore saplings between July 10 and August 10. Students are tasked with planting 10-15 saplings daily, while teachers are responsible for 15, raising significant concerns about the campaign's feasibility.

School authorities and educators have voiced worries about the lack of adequate space, resources, and financial provisions, contending that the initiative undermines routine educational activities and dampens school admissions. Critics, including environmental activists, have branded the order as impractical, suggesting an alternative approach by utilizing experienced individuals for effective results.

