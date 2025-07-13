Global Academic Bridges: UC San Diego & BMU Collaborate for Future-Ready Leaders

In a significant academic collaboration, the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) has teamed up with BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, to forge global academic links and foster research opportunities. This partnership aims to prepare Indian students for future challenges by co-developing programs in innovative fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Entrepreneurship.

The collaborative efforts will extend beyond joint research to include internships, international classroom experiences, and innovation bootcamps in California, offering Indian students a top-tier immersive and experiential learning platform. According to UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K Khosla, this initiative reflects a shared commitment to pairing innovation with education to address contemporary challenges.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor of BMU, remarked that the partnership aligns with BMU's vision of fostering a global learning ecosystem and producing future-ready tech leaders. UC San Diego seeks to strengthen its engagement with the dynamic Indian innovation and research framework, creating impactful cross-border industry partnerships and applied research opportunities. The collaboration is geared towards nurturing global leaders equipped to tackle real-world challenges and drive transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)