Empowering Education: Delhi's Innovative Maths Training Initiative

In a bid to bolster mathematics education, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive one-day training programme titled 'Statagem and Tricks for Maths' for the heads of schools under the Directorate of Education and government-aided institutions.

This initiative, running from July 14 to July 30, aims to enrich school leaders with a solid grasp of conceptual understanding and practical strategies in mental mathematics through sessions organized in various Delhi zones. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) released a circular outlining these aims.

Key objectives include the integration of mental maths into weekly lesson plans, enhancing the school heads' conceptual grasp of mental mathematics, and bolstering instructional leadership. The programme also seeks to ensure regular mental maths practice sessions are scheduled in schools, thus supporting teachers in the classroom effectively.