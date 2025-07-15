Bihar govt not being run by Nitish but someone else; education system has collapsed: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday slammed the NDA dispensation in Bihar over the prevailing education system as well as the law and order situation in the state, claiming that the government is not being run by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but someone else.

He alleged that the 'double engine' in Bihar has completely broken down and described the current situation in the state with the Hindi proverb ''Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja...''.

Kumar, in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), told reporters, ''A strange incident has come to light from Bihar, where the principals of some colleges (of Patna University) were appointed through a lottery, after which men were made principals even in women's colleges... the vice chancellor said the recommendations come from big people, so we had to conduct a lottery.'' He alleged that the education system in Bihar is running arbitrarily and the ''cut-commission system'' is dominant.

''If you see the number of students in any college, you will know the situation. If there is a college with four rooms, then thousands of students have been registered. It means pay money and get a degree,'' Kumar said at a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters.

''We demand that the Bihar government take immediate steps in view of the poor condition of education in Bihar. Otherwise, the youth are ready to change this government,'' he said.

Referring to the recent incidents of crime in Bihar, he said there is no city in the state where bullets are not being fired.

''Criminals are committing crimes openly, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar (Samrat Chaudhary) shamelessly says that organised crime has ended. The crime situation in Bihar shows that these 'double engines' are working in opposite directions,'' he said.

''This is not Nitish Kumar's way of running the government. This clearly shows that not Nitish Kumar but someone else is running the government,'' Kumar claimed.

''I want to tell the people of Bihar, snatch the chair of the government that does not care about you,'' he said.

