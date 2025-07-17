Left Menu

Massive Surge in Applicants for West Bengal Teacher Posts

More than 500,000 candidates have applied for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in West Bengal, amid a recruitment drive initiated due to a Supreme Court directive. The online application was extended to July 21. The 2016 recruitment panel, previously annulled, saw over 300,000 applicants.

Over 500,000 candidates have so far applied for 35,726 assistant teacher positions in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, according to Siddhartha Majumdar, Chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

A dedicated online application portal launched on June 16 has facilitated this overwhelming response. Initially set to close on July 14, the application window was extended until July 21 to accommodate the high volume of applications.

The recruitment drive follows a Supreme Court directive issued earlier this year, which also led to the annulment of 2016's State Level Selection Test (SLST) recruitment panel and the dismissal of 25,753 teacher appointments. As part of the current open recruitment, the Calcutta High Court rejected appeals to allow previously ineligible candidates to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

