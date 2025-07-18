Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Strategic China Visit: AI, Trade, and Compliance

In a significant visit to Beijing, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang engaged in high-level discussions with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and other key officials. Despite the lack of detailed revelations about his talks with Wang, Huang's visit marks a pivotal moment in the evolving tech landscape.

Huang praised Chinese AI advancements, citing companies like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent for their 'world-class' models. He emphasized AI's transformative impact on supply chains, reflecting on how this technology reshapes global trade dynamics.

Nvidia's strategy is clear: innovate within the framework of U.S.-China tech regulations. The company's introduction of the RTX Pro GPU for smart factories underscores its dedication to maintaining market leadership while adhering to export controls.