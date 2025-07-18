Left Menu

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Strategic China Visit: AI, Trade, and Compliance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Chinese officials, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, during his visit to China. Discussions focused on AI's role in revolutionizing supply chains and Nvidia's compliance with U.S. export controls. Huang announced a new chip, RTX Pro GPU, tailored for China's emerging market needs.

In a significant visit to Beijing, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang engaged in high-level discussions with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and other key officials. Despite the lack of detailed revelations about his talks with Wang, Huang's visit marks a pivotal moment in the evolving tech landscape.

Huang praised Chinese AI advancements, citing companies like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent for their 'world-class' models. He emphasized AI's transformative impact on supply chains, reflecting on how this technology reshapes global trade dynamics.

Nvidia's strategy is clear: innovate within the framework of U.S.-China tech regulations. The company's introduction of the RTX Pro GPU for smart factories underscores its dedication to maintaining market leadership while adhering to export controls.

