Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives in Bhubaneswar College Fire

A swift response by fire service personnel rescued over 60 individuals, including students, from a fire at a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area. The fire broke out during a training session, and the cause remains unknown. Several were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:54 IST
Swift Response Saves Lives in Bhubaneswar College Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A swift and coordinated response from fire service personnel saved over 60 lives after a blaze erupted at a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area. The fire, which broke out on Friday during a training session, saw immediate action from local emergency teams.

Senior fire officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi confirmed that those affected have been sent to nearby hospitals. The department utilized 10 ambulances to transport individuals, primarily students, whose injuries were reported as minor.

The blaze originated in the auditorium on the second floor, though its cause remains undetermined. Fire and Emergency Services cited the fast evacuation of around 65 students from the upper floors as key to preventing any fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025