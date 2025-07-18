Swift Response Saves Lives in Bhubaneswar College Fire
A swift response by fire service personnel rescued over 60 individuals, including students, from a fire at a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area. The fire broke out during a training session, and the cause remains unknown. Several were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals.
A swift and coordinated response from fire service personnel saved over 60 lives after a blaze erupted at a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area. The fire, which broke out on Friday during a training session, saw immediate action from local emergency teams.
Senior fire officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi confirmed that those affected have been sent to nearby hospitals. The department utilized 10 ambulances to transport individuals, primarily students, whose injuries were reported as minor.
The blaze originated in the auditorium on the second floor, though its cause remains undetermined. Fire and Emergency Services cited the fast evacuation of around 65 students from the upper floors as key to preventing any fatalities.
