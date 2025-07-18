Pepper Spray Incident: Teen Friendship Questioned Sparks Unintended Consequences
A Class 12 student's attempt to defend his friendship with a classmate using pepper spray led to unintended consequences, affecting several students and parents. The incident prompted a legal response, with a case filed against the girl's parents and the boy's actions reported to authorities due to his minor status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A student's miscalculated use of pepper spray during a confrontation with his classmate's parents ended up causing discomfort to several students and parents at a Government Higher Secondary School.
The incident began when the parents of a female student, concerned about her friendship with the male student, confronted him outside the school premises, leading to an altercation and the subsequent use of pepper spray.
While all affected individuals were released from the hospital later, the event has resulted in legal repercussions, with both parties facing investigations, and the boy's actions under review by the Juvenile Justice Board.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Youth's Assault Allegations Spark Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
Unrest During Muharram Procession: Legal Actions Underway
Perilous Performance: Bollywood Singer Yasser Desai Faces Legal Action
High-Profile Clash at Shri Nath Baba Math Sparks Legal Action
Unveiling the Truth: Legal Blueprint on Sexual Assault Allegations Against Hamas