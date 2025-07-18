Pepper Spray Incident: Teen Friendship Questioned Sparks Unintended Consequences

A student's miscalculated use of pepper spray during a confrontation with his classmate's parents ended up causing discomfort to several students and parents at a Government Higher Secondary School.

The incident began when the parents of a female student, concerned about her friendship with the male student, confronted him outside the school premises, leading to an altercation and the subsequent use of pepper spray.

While all affected individuals were released from the hospital later, the event has resulted in legal repercussions, with both parties facing investigations, and the boy's actions under review by the Juvenile Justice Board.