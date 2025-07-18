Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protests and Accountability in Kerala
The Kerala government has suspended the headmistress of a school after a 13-year-old student, Mithun, died from electrocution on the premises. The tragedy has prompted multiple investigations and widespread protests. Government officials have vowed support for Mithun’s family, including financial aid and other assistance.
The Kerala government has acted swiftly following the tragic death of 13-year-old Mithun, who was electrocuted on school grounds in Kollam district. The incident led to the suspension of the school's headmistress and the launch of several investigations.
The General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Finance Minister K N Balagopal pledged support to Mithun's family, offering immediate financial assistance and future educational support for his sibling.
The tragedy has sparked widespread protests across Kerala, with demonstrators accusing various government departments of negligence in relation to the incident. The protests have seen significant police intervention, highlighting the public's deep concern over this unfortunate event.
