Ceiling Plaster Falls on Student in Bhopal's PM SHRI School
A student was injured by falling ceiling plaster in a Bhopal PM SHRI school. The incident, which was caught on video, highlights safety concerns in school infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A student at a government-run PM SHRI school in Bhopal was injured when plaster from the ceiling fell, according to education officials.
The incident occurred at the PM SHRI Maharani Laxmibai Girls School in Barkheda. The student required three stitches but has since been discharged from the hospital.
A video of the event has gone viral, revealing safety concerns about school infrastructure. The PM SHRI schools aim to showcase the National Education Policy 2020. Authorities had previously instructed that classes should avoid damaged rooms.
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- injury
- Bhopal
- PM SHRI
- school
- incident
- ceiling plaster
- education
- safety
- viral video
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kottayam medical college incident: Minister Vasavan claims search efforts not delayed
Kottayam medical college incident: Minister Vasavan claims search efforts not delayed
Tripura CM launches school assessment framework to boost education standards
Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design (NSFTID), Bengaluru – shaping future design leaders with purpose and passion
FIR against varsity teacher, others for protest over teaching Hindi in Maharashtra schools