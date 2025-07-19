Ceiling Plaster Falls on Student in Bhopal's PM SHRI School

A student at a government-run PM SHRI school in Bhopal was injured when plaster from the ceiling fell, according to education officials.

The incident occurred at the PM SHRI Maharani Laxmibai Girls School in Barkheda. The student required three stitches but has since been discharged from the hospital.

A video of the event has gone viral, revealing safety concerns about school infrastructure. The PM SHRI schools aim to showcase the National Education Policy 2020. Authorities had previously instructed that classes should avoid damaged rooms.