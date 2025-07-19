Left Menu

Ceiling Plaster Falls on Student in Bhopal's PM SHRI School

A student was injured by falling ceiling plaster in a Bhopal PM SHRI school. The incident, which was caught on video, highlights safety concerns in school infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST
Ceiling Plaster Falls on Student in Bhopal's PM SHRI School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A student at a government-run PM SHRI school in Bhopal was injured when plaster from the ceiling fell, according to education officials.

The incident occurred at the PM SHRI Maharani Laxmibai Girls School in Barkheda. The student required three stitches but has since been discharged from the hospital.

A video of the event has gone viral, revealing safety concerns about school infrastructure. The PM SHRI schools aim to showcase the National Education Policy 2020. Authorities had previously instructed that classes should avoid damaged rooms.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025