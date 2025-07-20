Textbook Crisis in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Kerala Minister Urges Central Intervention
Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, demands urgent action from the Centre to address a textbook shortage in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Students in classes 5 and 8 have been without textbooks four months into the academic year. The situation may lead to students sourcing costly books from private sellers.
In a pressing appeal to the central government, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has highlighted a severe textbook shortage plaguing Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state. The minister has called for immediate intervention from the Centre to address the needs of students, particularly those in Classes 5 and 8, who find themselves without essential educational materials nearly four months after the start of the school year.
With critical quarterly examinations drawing near, the minister pointed out the significant oversight by NCERT authorities responsible for distributing the books. Classes began on April 1, yet students and teachers have had to rely solely on online materials, a situation that Sivankutty fears will undermine students' ability to perform well in their exams.
Comparing the situation to state-run schools that distribute textbooks ahead of the academic year, Sivankutty criticized NCERT's plans to utilize online platforms and private sellers, potentially raising costs for students. He urged the central government to take swift action to ensure the availability of textbooks, emphasizing the importance of this issue for students' educational outcomes.
