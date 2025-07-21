Deakin University Awards Full Scholarships to Indian Changemakers
Deakin University in Australia has awarded its prestigious Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship to ten exceptional Indian students, signifying a deep commitment to transforming lives through global education. The recipients were announced during an episode of Leaders of Tomorrow, produced with NDTV, highlighting India's rising stars of 2025.
Now celebrating its twelfth year, the scholarship, worth over INR 60 million, covers full tuition fees for students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Deakin's Australian campuses. The initiative aims to unlock global opportunities for outstanding Indian talent across various disciplines.
Recipients benefit from the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program, which offers mentorship and leadership training alongside their academic pursuits. Since 2014, the program has empowered 76 students, reflecting Deakin's dedication to equity and excellence in international education, and strengthening ties between India and Australia.
