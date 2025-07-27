NCERT's Operation Sindoor Module: A Tale of Valor in Curriculum

The Haryana Energy and Transport Minister, Anil Vij, has expressed his approval of the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) decision to integrate a special module on Operation Sindoor into the school curriculum for classes 3-12. Vij commended the initiative, describing it as a positive step towards enlightening students about India's stories of valor.

Addressing reporters in Ambala Cantt, Vij highlighted the significance of educating students about Operation Sindoor, a military action that demonstrated India's strength in confronting Pakistan and dismantling terrorist hideouts. 'Such stories of bravery and heroism should be introduced early in the students' educational journey,' he asserted.

Operation Sindoor gained prominence following a brutal terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 individuals dead. In retaliation, India executed strategic strikes on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sparking a brief conflict between the nations and underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)