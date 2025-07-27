NCERT's Operation Sindoor Module: A Tale of Valor in Curriculum
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij supports NCERT’s decision to include Operation Sindoor in the curriculum. The module highlights India's bravery against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Vij emphasizes the importance of teaching students about national valor, showcasing India’s response to terrorist activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Energy and Transport Minister, Anil Vij, has expressed his approval of the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) decision to integrate a special module on Operation Sindoor into the school curriculum for classes 3-12. Vij commended the initiative, describing it as a positive step towards enlightening students about India's stories of valor.
Addressing reporters in Ambala Cantt, Vij highlighted the significance of educating students about Operation Sindoor, a military action that demonstrated India's strength in confronting Pakistan and dismantling terrorist hideouts. 'Such stories of bravery and heroism should be introduced early in the students' educational journey,' he asserted.
Operation Sindoor gained prominence following a brutal terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 individuals dead. In retaliation, India executed strategic strikes on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sparking a brief conflict between the nations and underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SCO must take 'uncompromising' position on combating terrorism: EAM Jaishankar
Triumph in Udhampur: Police's Major Win Against Terrorism
Jaishankar Calls for Resolute SCO Stance Against Terrorism
China Condemns Pahalgam Attack: Calls for United Terrorism Fight
Major Success in Counter-Terrorism: Most-Wanted Terrorists Neutralized in Pakistan