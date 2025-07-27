Congress Accuses Modi Government of Bias in University Faculty Recruitment
The Congress has criticized the Modi government's handling of reserved faculty positions for SCs, STs, and OBCs in central universities, alleging that certain clauses are being used to prevent fair employment. They highlighted significant vacancy discrepancies between reserved and general category positions, suggesting deliberate neglect of constitutional provisions for reservations.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has taken a strong stance against the Modi administration, accusing it of deliberately leaving faculty positions vacant in central universities that are reserved for the SC, ST, and OBC communities. The party claims that the 'not found suitable' clause is being misused to deny fair opportunities to these candidates.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, recent parliamentary responses reveal a stark vacancy gap in reserved positions. While 80% of OBC, 83% of ST, and 64% of SC professor-level positions remain unfilled, such vacancies in the general category stand at 39%.
Rahul Gandhi further criticized the government, labeling the situation a "well-planned conspiracy" to marginalize 'Bahujans' in education and research. The opposition has called for immediate filling of these positions to uphold constitutional reservation policies in public employment.
